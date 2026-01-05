Govt keen to help persons with disabilities: Minister

Ongole: Social Welfare and Disabled Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy affirmed the government’s dedicated commitment to the welfare of personswith disabilities during the celebrations of Louis Braille’s 217th birth anniversary held at the Collectorate in Ongole on Sunday. The minister, along with Director of Disabled and Elderly Welfare B Ravi Prakash Reddy and other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to the Braille statue at the Collectorate before the main ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the minister highlighted that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced seven schemes similar to an ‘Indradhanussu’ (rainbow) specifically for persons with disabilities.

Key initiatives include free travel in RTC buses, nomination-based representation in local bodies and corporations, financial subsidies similar to those provided to SC, ST, BC, and minorities, access to sports programmes and skill development schemes through SAAP, and ground-floor plot allocation in multi-storied government housing projects like TIDCO, he explained. The minister announced that a special degree college for hearing-impaired students will be established in Bapatla alongside the existing government school and junior college. Backlog posts for persons with disabilities in various government departments will be filled by the end of March, he assured.

He warned of strict action against those who discriminate against persons with disabilities and urged all disabled individuals to obtain UDID cards for accessing education, employment, and other essential services. During the event, eight students received laptops, and calendars commemoratingLouis Braille were released.