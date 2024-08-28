Govt plans surveys to map supply of skills for industry needs

Visakhapatnam: Ina step to keep tabs on the current workforce and demographic details, spot skill gaps and devise ways to plug them, the State government plans to carry out elaborate surveys to map supply of skills at a micro level.



In tune with it, skills census survey programme held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday focused on data collection and utilise it to bridge the gap between the skills possessed by the workforce and industry needs, enabling an effective framework for the companies to select right candidates based on their expertise.

After the launch of a pilot skills census survey in Mangalagiri last week, a conference was held in the city with representatives of various IT industries to come up with a comprehensive data of what the candidates are equipped with and how well it could be matched with the industries that are in need of tailored skills.

Incorporating technology, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) intends to update the skill sets of the professionals which serves as a tool for future workforce development strategies.

Organised by the APSSDC, the programme in Visakhapatnam focused on discussions related to key challenges faced by the workforce and industries so that the data could be used to meet precise industry needs.

Emphasising that the State government will soon launch skills census, managing director and CEO of theAndhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Gummala Ganesh Kumar mentioned that as part of it, the State government plans to hold interactive meetings with the officials from IT industries. “The idea is to seek feedback from the representatives of the IT industries so that the skills census process could be taken up more effectively,” he reasoned.

Working in alignment with the needs of the IT sector, Ganesh Kumar said, the workforce should be equipped with the right expertise to take the vision of the State government forward.

With the data collected on emerging trends in the IT sector, impact of cross functional skills and its future needs, the APSSDC will assess it further for the endeavour, Ganesh Kumar informed.

Representatives belonging to various IT industries offered suggestions regarding skills census at the programme that saw a participation from 35-plus industries.