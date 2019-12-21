Govt plans to set up Skill Development University in Tirupati: APSDC chief

Tirupati: To train the youth in various technical skills, state government would set up a skill development University in temple city Tirupati , said AP Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy here on Friday.

He participated as chief guest at the inauguration of skill development training programme which was arranged by APSDC and Hitachi Company at Tirupati ITI.

Addressing the students, the Chairman said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is showing keen interest to establish 25 skill development colleges across state and university in Tirupati.

He informed that already APSDC is searching for suitable site to set up skill development varsity in city. He appreciated the efforts of Hitachi company for setting up of training centre for air-conditioner repairing at which local youth will be trained for 90 days.

Later Tirupati MP Balli DurgaPrasad told that with the decision of the Chief Minister, local youth are getting 70% jobs in various industries.

In the skill development training inauguration programme Tirupati RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Hitachi Air-Conditioner India limited representative Gurmithsingh , ITI Principal Ganesh and APSDC official Shyam Mohan were present.