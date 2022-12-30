Govt procures 18.52L MT of paddy

Vijayawada: AP Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director and VC G Veerapandian informed that the government has procured 18,52,383 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy so far across the State from 3,29,862 farmers and added that the farmers were being paid Rs 3,780.91 crore for their produce.

He also stated that the government credited Rs 2,924.77 crore into the accounts of 2,84,089 farmers so far. In a press statement on Friday, the Managing Director claimed that the government was paying the amount to the farmers within one week of the procurement. In addition, the farmers who have procured gunny bags on their own and incurred hamali and transportation charges were also given Rs 20 crore with 44 per cent payments, he added.

Veerapandian gave out details of paddy procurement year-wise. During 2019-20 kharif season 14,39,659 MT of paddy was procured and in 2020-21 15,20,778 MT. In 2021-22, 10,99,421 MT of paddy was procured and this year 18,52,383 MT was procured by the end of December.

He also said that the government made available revenue and agriculture department officials at every Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) to clear the doubts of farmers as well as solve their problems.