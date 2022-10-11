Govt removes lands falling under section-22A category

Tirupati: Putting an end to the plights of landowners to clear their problems pertaining to the lands falling under section-22A category, the government has finally removed them from the prohibited lands list. With this any sales and fresh registrations of the listed lands are not being entertained causing severe hardships to their owners.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and the district administration has focussed on this problem and represented to the state government. With their persistent efforts, the government has finally removed the lands in Sivajyothi Nagar, Ayyappa colony, Pragati Nagar, Bhupal nagar of 45th division. This has benefitted 950 families ,who were residing in 36.10 acres in 695/2 to 700/1B2 survey numbers.

On this occasion, a meeting was held at Muthu Maremma temple in Jeevakona on Monday in which MLA, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and others participated and enabled registrations of the said lands by pressing the button. Addressing the gathering, MLA Bhumana said that the decision was taken without any selfish politics to give secured life to them.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was kind enough in considering the issue positively and cleared the problem. He told them that the lands were listed under 22A category in 2018 by the TDP government which was resolved now without any expenditure for the people.

MP Gurumoorthy and Mayor Dr R Sirisha have said that it was a major problem and difficult to resolve. But with the grit and determination of the MLA, a solution could be found finally. The District Collector said that several people have purchased lands and are facing problems as registrations are not allowed in the lands which are under 22A category. The MLA has strongly mentioned this problem on the very first day of the new district's formation. Bhumana was very much particular in finding a statutory solution to the problem and the government has finally removed the survey numbers from the prohibited lands list.

He added that the problem of another 38 acres pertaining to the government lands will be resolved in the next 30 days. People can now register the lands under the one-time settlement scheme. The Collector complemented the involvement of joint collector DK Balaji in pursuing the problem. Corporators Aneesh Rayal, Sekhar Reddy, Tahsildar Venkataramana and others participated.