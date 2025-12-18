Govt sanctions 102 renewable energy projects

Vijayawada: Energy department sanctioned 102 renewable energy projects with a combined investment value of Rs 6.04 lakh crore, covering solar, wind, pumped storage, green hydrogen and rooftop solar segments, chief secretary K Vijayanand informed the district collectors’ meeting on Wednesday.

Vijayanand said 21 projects have already been grounded, while land allocation has been completed for another 16 projects. Land acquisition is currently under process for 45 projects, and the remaining 20 projects are at the Detailed Project Report and feasibility stages.

The sanctioned portfolio includes 18,394 MW of wind power, 31,944 MW of solar power and 36,210 MW of pumped storage capacity. The projects together require about 6.85 lakh acres of land, including 1.47 lakh acres of revenue land. Of this, 38,000 acres have already been allotted, while the remaining requirement will be met largely through lease arrangements facilitated by NEDCAP, he said.

Vijayanand also informed that 50 Memoranda of Understanding worth Rs 4.54 lakh crore were signed in the energy sector during the recent Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, with an employment potential of about 2.48 lakh jobs.

The chief secretary directed district collectors to expedite land allocation and statutory clearances, noting that the Chief Minister has instructed all sanctioned projects to be grounded within 45 days.