Govt to appoint academic experts as vice-chancellors

Guntur: The state government invited online applications to fill vice-chancellor posts in 17 universities, including Andhra University in Visakhapatnam and Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, even as education minister Nara Lokesh announced that the government will appoint academic experts as vice-chancellors as part of efforts to cleanse the higher educational institutions that have become ‘political rehabilitation centres’ during the YSRCP government and improve academic excellence.

In a statement on Monday, Lokesh said the government has taken steps to fill the vice-chancellor posts in 17 universities, adding that the objective is to encourage research and better the ranking. “The government has decided to develop universities in the state on par with the national level and international level universities to improve education standards,” he said. Following a post by Lokesh on social medium X, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed support for the move in a post. “My heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Minister Shri @naralokesh garu for taking a great initiative towards academic institutional empowerment,” Pawan said in his post.

Apart from Andhra University and SVU, the other universities for which applications for V-C posts were invited are Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajahmundry, Yogi Vemana University, Kdapa, Krishna University, Machilipatnam, Rayalaseema University, Kurnool, Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, JNTU-Kakinada, JNTU-Anantapur, JNTU-Gurajada ,Vizianagaram, Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, Dravidian University, Kuppam, Dr Abdul Haq Urdu University , Kurnool, Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kadapa and Andhra Kesari University, Ongole.

Higher education secretary Saurabh Gaur issued a notification on Sunday seeking applications online for the V-C posts with necessary documents to be submitted within 20 days from the date of issue of notification.

Persons with the highest level of competence, integrity, morals, institutional commitment and with the distinguished academic record having vast experience either as professor in the university system (at least 10 years of experience as professor as prescribed in the UGC regulations.) in an equivalent position in reputed research and academic administration with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership may apply. For online applications should be submitted at https://apsche.ap.gov.in/vc appl.php.