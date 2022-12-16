Govt to distribute tabs to 8th, 9th class students

Vijayawada (NTR District): Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana informed that the government would distribute tabs to 8th and 9th class students from December 21 across the State to upload the Byjus content. He said the State government is trying to develop the Andhra Pradesh children as world class citizens.

The Minister participated in a meeting organised at SSA office here to discuss the printing of textbooks for 2023-24 the academic year. Addressing the officials, he said the State government will distribute tabs to children as part of the reforms being made in the education department. He said the government is implementing reforms to enhance the quality of education. Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash said the NCERT and SCERT jointly published the textbooks for the students of 8th and 9th classes during the last two years.

The Minister and the officials have discussed the printing of books linking to the CBSE syllabus, which eighth and ninth class students can understand easily.

The officials said plenty of NCERT material will be available on textbooks, study material, question bank, e-contest and will be very useful to the teachers.

JNTU former vice-chancellor and APPSC retired chairman Venkata Ramireddy said the NCERT material will be extremely beneficial to the students.

SSA additional director B Srinivasa Rao, School Education director P Parvati, SSA assistant director Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, SCERT director Dr B Pratap Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.