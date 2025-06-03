Live
Govt to provide Ramadan gifts to Muslims: MLA
Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad announced that starting from the upcoming Ramadan, the government will distribute Ramadan gifts to Muslim families.
Anantapur: Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad announced that starting from the upcoming Ramadan, the government will distribute Ramadan gifts to Muslim families. He inaugurated the newly constructed mosque and shopping complex in Ashok Nagar, built at a cost of ₹65 lakh, along with Government Whip Kalava Srinivasulu. The event began with special prayers at the mosque.
Speaking at the inauguration, MLA Daggupati Prasad said that seven months ago, he personally performed the groundbreaking ceremony for this mosque, and now he is delighted to preside over its inauguration. He expressed his fortune in conducting special prayers in the presence of many religious leaders and mutawallis.
He also highlighted various government initiatives under the NDA, including support for Haj pilgrimages, the Dulhan scheme, and aid for marriage halls. The MLA mentioned that the city has a total of 125 mosques, and he pledged to assist in securing funds for any repairs or basic amenities required.
He also informed that a compound wall and street lighting have been constructed at the Kabristan with an investment of ₹1 crore.
He assured the Muslim community that he will stand with them in addressing any issues they face. Government Whip Kalava Srinivasulu, present at the event, praised the government’s dedication to the welfare and safety of the Muslim minority, stating that Andhra Pradesh is a role model for other states in this regard. The program, organised under the leadership of Shaqeel Shafi, saw participation from mutawallis, religious leaders, and Muslims from various states.