Govt to set up skill development universities in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam

Amaravati: The state Government would set up a Skill Development University at Tirupati and a High-end Skills University at Visakhapatnam to impart job orientation training in the final lap of education for students.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced these two universities, during a review meeting here on Wednesday.

State government has the responsibilities to provide skills to empower students in getting jobs in the industries to be established in the state from now, as mandated by the recent Act. The recent Industrial Act, which mandated the industries to provide at least 75 percent employment for locals. For that, the Act also mandated the state government to provide skills to the unemployed youth, as they fit in the newly commencing industries. In addition to that, the Chief Minister also promised in his Manifesto that he would generate employment to the locals in the industrial sector.

The Skill University will he the umbrella organisation for the 25 Skill Development Centres that would be coming up in all the Parliament constituencies while the High-end Skills University will provide advanced courses in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

By bringing all the activities of Skill Development under one university, it would be easy to review and monitor the activities and it would be corruption-free, Chief Minister observed.

The Skills University will decide on which aspects of training should be given at Skill Development Centers and students would have a full understanding of what kind of training is available there, the Chief Minister said.

He directed the officials to select one or two polytechnic colleges from each Parliamentary Constituency and convert them into Skill Development Centers and train for more skills to the people who have completed technical courses like Engineering, Diploma and ITI.

"Select one polytechnic college from each parliamentary constituency by the next meeting, develop infrastructure in that college and ensure that all the skill development activities to be conducted from this college," said the Chief Minister.

He instructed the officials to identify local industries and their requirements and train the students accordingly. Local industry representatives should be made board members in the respective parliamentary constituencies to boost the training activities.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for establishing another university for High-end Skills and told that skills related to Robotics and Artificial Intelligence(AI) would be taught in this university. He ordered the officials to prepare a plan to set up the university.