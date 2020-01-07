Govt trying to dilute agitation against shifting of capital with police : Pulla Rao

Guntur: Former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao alleged that the government is trying to tone down the agitation against the shifting of the state capital from Amaravati. He said that the police placed the TDP and other leaders supporting the agitation under house arrest.

Addressing media in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday, he criticised that the government is treating the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of state capital Amaravati as anti-social elements. He said TDP government never created any problem to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Padayatra. He warned that the voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP government.