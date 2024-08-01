Govt urged to extend help to farmers

Rajamahendravaram : The YSRCP president for East Godavari district Jakkampudi Raja has requested the government to provide immediate assistance to farmers who have suffered losses due to recent unseasonal rains.

Raja accompanied by local farmers inspected the damaged canal bunds and flooded crop fields in Bobbililanka village of Seethanagaram mandal on Wednesday.

He explained the severe impact of the flooding, which has submerged thousands of acres in Seethanagaram and Korukonda mandals of the Rajanagaram constituency.

He said that the rising water levels of the Godavari River forced the closure of the Bobbili Lanka sluice gates, causing extensive damage to the farmers’ fields.

He noted that during his tenure, technical approvals were secured for a reverse pumping scheme in Bobbili Lanka, with a budget of Rs 91 crore and tenders were already called.

Raja urged the government to start these works without any delay.

Seethanagaram mandal YSRCP Convener Ganta Srinu, MPP Gurrala Jyotsna, Sarpanch Melimi Ramachandram, Deputy Sarpanch Veerababu, MPTC Golthi Chinni, and YSRCP leaders Karuturi Haribabu, M Srinivas, and P Satyanarayana were present.