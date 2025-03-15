Govt will develop Konda Bitragunta temple: Anam

Nellore : Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has assured that the government will extend all support for the development of Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Along with Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy and MLC Beeda Ravichandra, the Minister participated in the Kalyanotsavam in Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Konda Bitragunta village of Bogole mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anam said the temple has historical prominence like that of Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. He said that he feels fortunate to participate in the celestial wedding of Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy. Already various development works worth Rs 12 crore are under progress in the temple, he informed.

Responding to the plea of MLA D Venkata Krishna Reddy for sanctioning Kalyana mandapam, guest house and office room, the Minister asked them to send proposals as endowments department is ready tosanction the works. Earlier, temple authorities welcomed the Minister as per tradition.