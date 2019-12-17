Govt will punish the rapist, assures Home Minister Sucharita

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita consoled the rape victim who is undergoing treatment in GGH here on Monday and enquired about her health condition.

She consoled the family members of the victim. She directed the GGH superintendent Dr Babulal to extend better medical treatment to the victim. She assured the family members that the State government will take stern action against the accused.

She gave Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the family members of the victim and assured Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the victim for education expenses and another Rs 2 lakh financial assistance under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. She also handed over a sum of Rs 25,000 under POCSO Act to the victim.

She assured house site and a government job to victim's mother. She further said that following instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she extended financial assistance. She said the Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the incident.

She was accompanied by District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Guntur urban SP PHD Rama Krishna.