Govt won't tolerate corruption: Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Despite government initiating several measures for eradicating corruption in the administration, some officials in Revenue Department are indulging in corruptive practices for lending services to the poor, stated Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.

Speaking to media men here on Friday, he said District Collector M Hari Narayanan and Joint Collector S Venkateswar have been asked to take immediate action against the tahsildar Ramani of Penumuru against whom a video has been circulating in media.

Sources said tahsildar Ramani of Penumuru mandal had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 bribe from a farmer to do a favour, which went viral in the area. Reacting to the video report, collector has taken action against her, it may be stated.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would never tolerate corruption and nepotism in the administration in any form. He felt the elected representatives should work sincerely.

Earlier, he visited SR Puram mandal and took part in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam. APSRTC Vice Chairman Vijayananda Reddy was present.