Gowthami takes charge as Anantapur SP

Anantapur: The Election Commission of India has appointed Gowthami Sali as the new Superintendent of Police for Anantapur district. She took charge as the district SP here on Sunday.

Later addressing the media, Gowthami outlined her plans to maintain law and order during and after the upcoming votes counting process. Emphasising the importance of a peaceful counting process, she stated robust measures are being implemented to ensure its smooth and orderly completion and sought collaboration from various stakeholders, including community and field-level officers, to achieve this goal.

Later, the SP inspected security arrangements at strongrooms established in JNTU and directed Central Armed Special Police, AR Armed Police and civil police to enhance three-tier security system in place. Additional measures, such as segregating parking areas from strongrooms and assigning security personnel at designated gates, were implemented. The SP assured the media that necessary steps will be taken to prevent any untoward incidents or violence during the counting process. She urged the public to cooperate with police in maintaining peace.

Additional SPs Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and Lakshminarayana Reddy, Anantapur DSP TVV Pratap, AR DSP Muniraja and other officials accompanied the SP during inspection.