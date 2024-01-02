Live
Just In
Grah Sampark Abhiyan to connect households
Under the aegis of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, RSS and VHP members distributing ‘akshintalu’ and pamphlets of Ayodhya Ram Mandir to households across north Andhra
Visakhapatnam: The centuries-old dream of the Hindus will be fulfilled on the January 22 with the opening ceremony of the Divya Bhavya Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya, said BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Raveendra Medapati.
Participating in a Grah Sampark Abhiyan campaign here on Monday, Raveendra said Ram devotees from all over the world would attend the installation of the idol of Lord Ram.
Under the aegis of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, Swayam sevaks of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, ‘akshintalu’ (sacred rice) and pamphlets are being distributed to households across north Andhra.
Similarly, an invitation letter for the prestigious programme and a pamphlet explaining the uniqueness of the Ayodhya temple would also be handed over to the people, he informed.
The BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president asked the Hindus to participate in the programme and light lamps at their homes on January 22.
BJP Mahila Morcha district unit president U Sujatha Raj, district general secretary Srirangam Dhaneswara Rao and BJP 9th ward president U Polaraju participated in the programme.