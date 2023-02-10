Grama Ward Joint Commissioner for meet at Harvard

Vijayawada: Prestigious Harvard University invited Vikas Marmat, Joint Commissioner, Grama Ward Sachivalayams (GWS), Government of Andhra Pradesh, as a speaker at the annual India conference taking place at the Harvard University in the US on February 11 and 12.

The conference is one of the largest student-run conferences of its kind in the United States and will be held at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.

The theme of the conference will be "Vision 2047: India at 100 years of independence". Vikas will be presenting on the pioneering work being done in Andhra Pradesh which has made a huge effort to establish a robust governance system that ensures the doorstep delivery of public services in villages.

The conference at Harvard University offers a prestigious international platform for policymakers, business leaders, cultural icons, and academic experts to share their work and best practices with the global community. The conference has a history of hosting leaders ranging from Indian ministers to business leaders to influencers in the past.

This year invitees include Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM, Maharashtra, Rajiv Chandrasekaran and Amitabh Kant. Vikas Marmat has earlier worked as Assistant Collector, Kadapa and Sub-Collector, Tekkali in Andhra Pradesh. He is a graduate in mechanical engineering from IIT Kanpur. He also holds degrees of MA in Public Administration from JNU and LLM (pro) from NLUD.

Vikas Marmat said that it is a matter of pride and he holds a huge responsibility to present this unique work under the guidance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that is getting international recognition. He further said it's an honour and a great privilege to share how our model of village governance is helping to build better quality of life. This unique and visionary model definitely needs such an exposure that can maximise the impact in many India.