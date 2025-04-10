Grand celebrations mark annual sports day at NIT

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari District): The Annual Sports Day celebrations at the National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP), Tadepalligudem organised by the Physical Education Club, were held with great enthusiasm and grandeur.

Arjuna Awardee and national kabaddi player Ritu Negi, who graced the event as the chief guest, said that excellence in sports not only brings fame but also paves the way to achieving great heights in life.

Addressing the students, Ritu Negi encouraged them to aim for international-level success in their chosen sport. “To reach your goals, daily practice and a deep passion for your sport are essential,” she advised. She shared her journey, revealing that she has been playing kabaddi since the age of 17 and feels immense pride in representing India. She expressed the joy of captaining the Indian women’s kabaddi team and winning a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games.

Andhra Kabaddi Association secretary Srikant also spoke at the event, urging students to balance academics with sports and take inspiration from legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. He stressed that engaging in sports helps students build physical and mental resilience, especially in today’s mobile-focused world.

International kabaddi player Pinky Roy added that dedicated training always yields rewards for athletes.

NIT-AP Registrar Dr P Dinesh Shankar Reddy reiterated the institute’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities to support student-athletes and said that special coaching is being offered to help them excel in various sports. Winners from different competitions were honoured with medals and mementos during the event. Deans Dr G Ravikiran Shastri, Dr K Hima Bindu, Dr GB Veeresh Kumar, Associate Deans Dr Srinivasan, Dr Rajeshwara Reddy and Dr Kiran Teeparthi also participated in the celebrations.