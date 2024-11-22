  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Grand finale of Master Orator season-5 held

Grand finale of Master Orator season-5 held
x
Highlights

Ongole: The Grand Finale of Season 5 of Master Orator, a competition for the students of Narayana Educational Institutions aimed at bringing out their...

Ongole: The Grand Finale of Season 5 of Master Orator, a competition for the students of Narayana Educational Institutions aimed at bringing out their creative potential was organised at the Kapu Kalyanamandapam in Ongole on Thursday.

The competition focused on encouraging students to explore and showcase their skills and creativity across different topics.

Ongole town DSP R Srinivasa Rao attended the programme as the chief guest, and guided the students on knowledge and communication skills.

Narayana Institutions AGM Peddireddy, Vedavati, Mannem Srinu, Top Skill Head Sadik, Jeevan, and other coordinators praised the students’ talent.

The school principals Kiran Kumar, Vali Sundar, and Neerup felicitated the winners.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick