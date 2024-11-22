Grand finale of Master Orator season-5 held

Ongole: The Grand Finale of Season 5 of Master Orator, a competition for the students of Narayana Educational Institutions aimed at bringing out their creative potential was organised at the Kapu Kalyanamandapam in Ongole on Thursday.

The competition focused on encouraging students to explore and showcase their skills and creativity across different topics.

Ongole town DSP R Srinivasa Rao attended the programme as the chief guest, and guided the students on knowledge and communication skills.

Narayana Institutions AGM Peddireddy, Vedavati, Mannem Srinu, Top Skill Head Sadik, Jeevan, and other coordinators praised the students’ talent.

The school principals Kiran Kumar, Vali Sundar, and Neerup felicitated the winners.