Grandeur marks Cheera Saare Mahotsavam

Banaganapalle: The revered saree offering festival (Cheera Saare Mahotsavam) at the sacred Sri Chowdeshwari Devi temple in Nandavaram, Banaganapalle Mandal of Nandyal district, was celebrated with grandeur and devotion on Friday. The event, held on the auspicious occasion of Aashada Friday, commenced at 10:30 am amidst vibrant traditional music, kolatam, and chekka bhajan performances by enthusiastic devotees. B C Indiraamma, wife of the Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, graced the occasion and presented a ceremonial saree to the Goddess.

The procession began from the Sri Chennakesava Swamy temple, accompanied by Sri Devi and Bhoo Devi idols, and proceeded through the village to the main temple. It culminated at the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Chowdeshwari Devi by 1 pm, where the symbolic saree offering was made. Cultural performances along the procession route captivated the gathered devotees, reflecting the region’s deep-rooted spiritual and cultural traditions.

A large number of women devotees actively participated, carrying sarees from their homes and offering them to the Goddess as a token of devotion. The event was organised under the supervision of temple assistant commissioner Srinivasa Reddy and Temple Development Committee Chairman P.V. Kumar Reddy. Devotees were also served prasadam and meals by the temple annadanam wing and Arya Vysya community volunteers. Speaking on the occasion, B C Indiraamma said she had offered prayers to the Goddess for peace, prosperity and happiness for all people.

She emphasised that offering sarees and prayers during the auspicious Aashada month brings divine blessings, health and longevity.