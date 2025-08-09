Grandeur marks Varalakshmi Vratam at Tiruchanur

Tirupati: The auspicious Varalakshmi Vratam was performed with religious fervour and grandeur on Friday at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur.

As part of the ritual, the Goddess was awakened with Suprabhatam in the early hours, followed by Sahasranamarchana, Nitya Archana, and Abhishekam to the Moolavarlu and Utsav Murthirles. On this sacred occasion, the deity was adorned in a special golden sari, captivating devotees with her divine appearance.

Later, the utsava murthy of Sri Padmavathi was taken to the Asthana Mandapam and seated on the specially decorated Padma Peetham.

A series of rituals included Vishwaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Kalasha Sthapana, Anga Puja, Lakshmi Sahasranama Archana, and Ashtottara Sata Namavali were observed.

The Goddess was worshipped with traditional flowers like rose, jasmine, chrysanthemum, maruvam, tulasi, lotus, and others.

A unique decoration with nine sacred threads was offered to the Goddess, symbolising nine divine forms.

As per legends, Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru is considered as an incarnation of Mahalakshmi Herself, and women observing this vratam are being blessed with progeny, longevity, prosperity, and family welfare.

Twelve varieties of Naivedyam were presented to the Goddess, followed by Maha Mangala Harathi, marking the conclusion of the event.

TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, speaking to media, said the Varalakshmi Vratam was conducted in a grand and spiritually enriching manner at the temple.

Prasadam distribution was arranged for every devotee. A large number of women devotees took part in the vratam.

TTD distributed 8 lakh bangles, 1.6 lakh sacred threads (Kankanams), 1.6 lakh turmeric and kumkum packets, Lakshmi Ashtottara Shata Namavali books across its 51 temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the auspicious occasion.

The TTD Garden department, under the supervision of deputy director Srinivasulu, crafted an enchanting Ashtalakshmi Mandapam at the Asthana Mandapam using three tonnes of traditional flowers and 30,000 cut flowers, over three days of dedicated work by 40 staff members.

TTD board members Panabaka Lakshmi, G Bhanuprakash Reddy, ex-officio member Divakar Reddy, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Muralikrishna and others along with a large number of devotees attended.