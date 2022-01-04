Greenfields of Konaseema set to become battlefields for cockfights

Kakinada: Nestled between lush green coconut fields, agricultural fields are being leveled to prepare ground for the annual cockfights in Konaseema, State's prime hub for illegal cockfights during Pongal festival.

Hundreds of SUV cars are expected to throng Konaseema fields from Telugu-speaking States for the cockfight.

Hardly a few days ahead of Pongal festival, Katrenikona mandal is a living example with all the buzz on cockfight. Katrenikona, the heart of Konaseema, has already geared up for the cockfights as the organisers are busy preparing ground for the programme.

At least ten acres of land was leveled, which includes parking place for the visitors and participants in Katrenikona. Local teams are guarding the ground to prevent police attack anytime.

On the other hand, direct support from major leaders including Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham gave strength to locals for conducting the cockfights on a grand scale. In December, Padmanabham wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give permission to conduct cockfights. He also stated that these fights are not dangerous compared to Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu.

As per preliminary estimation, total turnover would exceed Rs 300 crore during the three days of Pongal festival in East Godavari district alone.

At a time when there is no stringent guideline from the State government, the local leaders are silent and indirectly supported the cockfights. It is evident that many public representatives have participated in cockfights in Konaseema in recent years.

From the police end, last week, East Godavari police have seized about 11,000 knives that were prepared for cockfights in the district as part of their strategy.

East Godavari SP M Ravindranath Babu said that the organisers would face severe legal action, if they proceed with the illegal cockfights. He also directed the officials to keep an eye on the field to prevent any preparation activities.

In and around Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Kakinada and agency areas, all the hotels have been booked by the visitors, who pretend to be tourists.

A section of people from different cities would also turn up for the cockfights only for betting outside the rink. Huge turnover would be from this category of the competition.

The police have received inputs from their sources that the places surrounding Kakinada city would also witness cockfights. Kakinada city police are on alert to prevent cockfights.