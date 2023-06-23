Groom calls of wedding after receiving bride's nude video in Gudivada

A man who is supposed to marry a girl in a few days had called off the wedding after receiving a nude videos of a to be bride with another man in Gudivada.



A girl from Gudivada met Neuton Babu from the same area on Facebook and got acquainted. She also went on to make nude video calls with Neuton Babu. Meanwhile, a few days ago the young lady got engaged to another man named Param Jyoti, however, Neutron Babu who was upset with it sent videos of the young woman to the groom Param Jyoti to stop the marriage.

With this, Param Jyoti cancelled the marriage. The Gudivada police have taken up the investigation of the nude videos. Along with the attempted rape case against Neuton Babu, a case of rape was registered against the groom, Param Jyoti, and an investigation is on.