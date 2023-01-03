Gross revenue of SCR BZA division crosses Rs 1,363 cr

Vijayawada (NTR District): SCR Vijayawada division earned gross revenue of Rs 1,363.33 crore from October to December 2022 as against Rs 854.05 crore for the corresponding period of last year, which is 60 per cent more.

Similarly, the gross revenue from April to December 2022-23 is Rs 3,980.35 crore as against Rs 2,322.37 crore for corresponding period of last year, which is 71.4 per cent more.

In the current financial year up to December, the Division registered 45.19 million of originating passengers, a growth of 135 per cent when compared to last year's corresponding period.

The freight loading in Vijayawada Division was 25.784 MT up to December-2022, which is 63.82 per cent higher than last year's loading of 15.739 MT.

Freight earnings have shown a remarkable growth and were recorded as Rs 2,996 crore up to December in this current financial year which is 73.84% increase over corresponding period of last year.

Vijayawada Division has awarded through e-tender for the first time in SCR a contract for development of Gati Shakti Terminal fully on Railway Land at Bikkavolu at an estimated cost of construction of Rs 15.24 crore and with a revenue share of 15 per cent in TC/TAC to be retained by railways for a period of 35 years to Grasim Industries.

As part of installation of OSOP (One Station One Product) stalls at stations, in the first phase, Vijayawada Division has been nominated for installation of 16 stalls at 15 stations.

Installation of all the stalls at nominated stations were completed at Tuni, Eluru, Gudur, Nellore, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, Ongole, Tanuku, Kakinada Town, Tenali, Bapatla, Vijayawada (2 Nos), Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry and Samalkot.