Group-II aspirants anxious over Mains exam schedule

Visakhapatnam: The unemployed youth battled against the previous YSRCP government to get vacant posts in all the government posts filled. Following repeated appeals and a series of protests, the APPSC finally released a notification for 899 Group-II jobs during its tenure.

As many as 4, 63, 517 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination held in February 2024. Of them, 92,250 aspirants were selected for the mains exam. Driven by their long waited aspirations to secure a government job, the aspirants have been preparing tirelessly. Meanwhile, a roster case related to Group-II pending at the High Court is causing concern among the prelims qualified aspirants as they are uncertain whether the mains exam would be conducted on February 23 as per the schedule.

AP Nirudyoga JAC state president Samayam Hemantha Kumar brought the issue to the attention of the AP government and APPSC chairman AR Anuradha. In response to the problem, she promptly issued a web note confirming that the mains exam would be held on February 23.

The aspirants appealed to the government and APPSC Board that the roster case issue should be resolved before announcing the Group-II mains result.

The eligible candidates, who are in a tensed mode, seek clarity from the APPSC about the pending case and ask for an announcement from the board that the case would not result in any break to conduct the mains exam. Arguments for the same case are scheduled to be heard on February 18 in the High Court.