Growing attacks on women: BJP asks CM to step down

Expressing deep concern over series of sexual attacks happening against women in AP, BJP State president Somu Veeraju has advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to step down if he is not able to run the government.



Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of party office at Sivanandapuram in Kadapa city on Friday, the BJP leader said that the spate of attacks on women reflect the lack of proper law and order conditions in the State. Veerraju wondered if there existed any government in the State. The government is yet to initiate action against the culprits involved in the gang-rape of a minor girl in the Chief Minister's own district, he pointed out.

While sharply reacting to the comments of the Chief Minister at Tirupati public meeting on Thursday alleging the involvement of TDP leaders in rape incidents, the BJP leader asked if it was a fact then why the government failed to initiate stern action against the culprits. "It is not correct to launch criticism on opposition parties instead of doing justice to the victims. It is nothing but diverting the attention of public from the issues," he said.

He alleged that the State government was misusing the funds sanctioned under the Health Mission by the Central government. BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar and others were present.