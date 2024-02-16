GSLV F-14 rocket scheduled to be launched tomorrow at SHAR, countdown begins at 2.05 PM

The GSLV F-14 rocket is scheduled to be launched on Saturday at 5.35 pm from the second launch pad at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Shar Centre. The Launch Authorization Board (LAB) has approved the launch tasks following the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) meeting held at Brahmaprakash Hall in Shar on Thursday.

Subsequently, a lab meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Launch Authorization Board Chairman, The GSLV F-14 rocket will be launched after a countdown from 2.05 pm on Friday.

The objective of this mission is to launch the Insat-3DS satellite, weighing 2,272 kg, into the geostationary orbit at an altitude of 36,000 km above the Earth. This will be the 92nd launch from the SHAR Center and the 16th launch in the GSLV series, as well as the 10th launch of cryogenic engines using fully indigenous technology by ISRO scientists.