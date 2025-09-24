GST officer suspended for controversial posts on Amaravati

Tirupati: A senior GST official in Tirupati has been suspended after his controversial social media posts claiming that Amaravati was submerged in floods drew sharp criticism. The state government on Tuesday placed assistant commissioner (FAC) N Subhash Chandra Bose under suspension, accusing him of spreading misleading information and ‘fomenting hatred against Amaravati.’

Subhash, posted in the regional audit and enforcement wing of the state GST department in Tirupati, had shared sarcastic comments on Facebook while tagging a report on the proposed construction of reservoirs at Sakhamuru, Neerukonda and Krishnayapalem in the capital region. In one post, he mocked the project saying Amaravati itself should be turned into a reservoir “where three crops are grown per annum.” He added, “Only one rain… Amaravati is submerged,” and attached fabricated flood images to drive home his point.

In another post the same day, the officer ridiculed Amaravati’s development plans, writing: “This is our drone capital, this is our quantum valley. It is supposed to get the biggest railway station and airport. Yet, just one spell of rainfall can completely inundate Amaravati.”

Officials said such remarks were unbecoming of a government servant and had the potential to mislead the public. A show-cause notice was served to Subhash, but his defence, that the posts reflected his personal opinion, failed to convince higher authorities.

The government subsequently issued suspension orders, underscoring that it would not condone irresponsible behaviour from officials holding key positions. Senior officials stressed that spreading false information, particularly about the state’s capital, could damage the government’s image and erode public trust.

The action has triggered debate within administrative circles, with senior bureaucrats reiterating that strict disciplinary measures will continue against employees indulging in activities that undermine governance and public confidence.