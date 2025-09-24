Live
- Durga adorned in Sri Annapurna Devi Avataram
- Rs 39 cr sanctioned for restoration of drains
- AP-Odisha police to address critical cross-border challenges
- Waltair Division organises POSH awareness workshop
- e-Governance aims to deliver citizen-centric outcomes
- ‘False Hindu God’- Outrage over US leader’s rant againstHanuman statue
- Telugu films in spotlight at 71st National Film Awards
- AP Assembly Monsoon Session: Key Bills to be Introduced
- Minor earthquake reported in Ongole
- Azim Premji Foundation launches scholarship to empower girls in TG
GST officer suspended for controversial posts on Amaravati
Subhash Chandra Bose’s sarcastic Facebook posts mocked Amaravati’s development plans, including fabricated flood images, deemed misleading and inappropriate by the state govt
Tirupati: A senior GST official in Tirupati has been suspended after his controversial social media posts claiming that Amaravati was submerged in floods drew sharp criticism. The state government on Tuesday placed assistant commissioner (FAC) N Subhash Chandra Bose under suspension, accusing him of spreading misleading information and ‘fomenting hatred against Amaravati.’
Subhash, posted in the regional audit and enforcement wing of the state GST department in Tirupati, had shared sarcastic comments on Facebook while tagging a report on the proposed construction of reservoirs at Sakhamuru, Neerukonda and Krishnayapalem in the capital region. In one post, he mocked the project saying Amaravati itself should be turned into a reservoir “where three crops are grown per annum.” He added, “Only one rain… Amaravati is submerged,” and attached fabricated flood images to drive home his point.
In another post the same day, the officer ridiculed Amaravati’s development plans, writing: “This is our drone capital, this is our quantum valley. It is supposed to get the biggest railway station and airport. Yet, just one spell of rainfall can completely inundate Amaravati.”
Officials said such remarks were unbecoming of a government servant and had the potential to mislead the public. A show-cause notice was served to Subhash, but his defence, that the posts reflected his personal opinion, failed to convince higher authorities.
The government subsequently issued suspension orders, underscoring that it would not condone irresponsible behaviour from officials holding key positions. Senior officials stressed that spreading false information, particularly about the state’s capital, could damage the government’s image and erode public trust.
The action has triggered debate within administrative circles, with senior bureaucrats reiterating that strict disciplinary measures will continue against employees indulging in activities that undermine governance and public confidence.