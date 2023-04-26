Gudivada: 8,912 TIDCO houses to be handed over soon

Gudivada(Krishna district): Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu informed that they would hand over 8,912 TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries of Gudivada Municipality very soon, adding that already 90 per cent of the construction works are completed and the remaining works would be completed in a stipulated time.

He inspected Gudivada TIDCO housing layout on Tuesday and observed the progress of works relating to infrastructure. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government had constructed around 9,000 TIDCO houses in 80 acres near Gudivada. All major works were completed and at present minor works like construction of the arch are underway. He said that after completing all the works, houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries formally by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Later, Collector Raja Babu inspected Jagananna Housing Colonies at Mallayapalem. He said 2,100 houses are under construction against the sanctioned 4,000 houses. He also observed resurvey works at Bommuluru village during his inspection.

Gudivada RDO P Padmavathi, DRDA PD PSR Prasad, Housing PD GV Suryanarayana, TIDCO PO B Chinnodu, Municipal Commissioner Murali Krishna and others accompanied the Collector.