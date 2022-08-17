Gudivada Amarnath flays Naidu, rubbishes allegations on industrial development

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu is not happy when the state is developing industrially, and that is why he is trying to block the development and criticising the government.



He spoke to the media in Tadepalli on Wednesday morning and said that Chandrababu who cannot develop the state in his regime is unable to digest the development in the state in the current government. He said the YSRCP government is working towards welfare and development in the state and promoting the state abroad after identifying the resources.

Describing TDP as a drama company, Minister Amarnath said that Chandrababu was responsible for making MOUs for the Gurkhas of Nepal and committed illegalities. "We will not compromise on providing 75 percent employment to locals," the minister said.

The minister recalled that old dues are also being given to MSMEs and made it clear that CM Jagan's rule is continuing on the four pillars of public welfare, prosperity, development, and happiness, and is moving forward in the direction of development that takes into account all aspects such as setting up industries and creating employment.