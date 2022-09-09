Gudivada Amarnath flays Naidu, says three capitals will be established in AP

The Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries and Information Technology, Gudivada Amarnath said that it is CM YS Jagan's idea to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital and opined that the three capitals will be established for the state at any cost.



Speaking to the media here on Friday said that a bill on three capital will soon be introduced in the assembly. The minister criticized the leader of the opposition Chandrababu and several political leaders for speaking in a provocative manner during the launch of the Amaravati Controversies and Facts book. He said Naidu has done injustice to Guntur and Vijayawada in the name of Amaravati and fighting for only 29 villages ignoring other districts.

Responding to the Amaravati farmers Maha Padayatra, the minister said that it belongs to only 29 villages are alleged that it is against the dream of Visakhapatnam people who wants the executive capital in Visakhapatnam. Amarnath further accused that the farmers Maha Padayatra is an invasion of North coastal Andhra and said that people would revolt against it.

Meanwhile, the Amaravati farmers are gearing up for the Maha Padayatra in demand to implementation of High Court orders in developing the Amaravati as state capital.