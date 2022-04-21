Gudivada Amarnath takes charge as Minister of Industries and Information Technology

YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath took charge as the Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and IT on Thursday. He took charge after special pujas in his chamber in the Secretariat and later spoke to the media. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him this opportunity and opined that he is indebted to the people of Anakapalli for giving the opportunity to win and sit in this position. He said CM placed a heavy responsibility on me.



The minister had promised that he will work for the betterment of the AP in terms of investments, industries and IT for the state. He said he will work in line with the aspirations of the late CM YSR, the IT pioneer of Visakhapatnam. "Visakhapatnam is a city that has the potential to compete with cities like Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai," Amarnath said.



He asserted that Andhra Pradesh is a favorable state for industrial development and investment and has 900 km of coastline, national highways and four ports. "We are fortunate to work under CM YS Jagan, the greatest administrator in the country," Amarnath said adding that the services of the late Minister Gautam Reddy should also be recognised. On this occasion, the first agreement was signed on the compensation of Rs. 8 crore to be given to the farmers as part of the land acquisition required for the Ramayapatnam port.