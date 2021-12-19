Gudivada: House site pattas to be distributed on December 21

Gudivada: Joint collector (housing) S N Ajay Kumar said the district level house sites distribution programme will be held at Gudivada on December 21. He visited Gudivada on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements being made for the distribution of house site pattas at Alankruta Kalyana mandamapm on Mudinepalli road.

He said 7,14,543 beneficiaries had enrolled their names for the house site pattas and paid Rs 15.76 crore to the government for the registration. He said 20,865 persons in Bandar revenue division, 13,668 persons in Gudivada revenue division, 14,514 persons in Nuzvid revenue division and 22,496 persons in Vijayawada revenue division had registered for the One Time Settlement scheme. Ajay Kumar said Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Pathakam (OTS) scheme will be beneficial to the people.

He said constituency level meetings will be conducted on the same day for the distribution of house site pattas.

Officials of the revenue, housing and other departments attended the review meeting in Gudivada.