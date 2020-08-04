Gudivada: Minister Kodali Nani inaugurates village secretariat building at Dondapadu

Gudivada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani inaugurated the first village secretariat office building built at Dondapadu village of Gudivada rural mandal in Krishna district on Monday. The government constructed the village secretariat with Rs 40 lakh.



Addressing the local villagers, he said various development works were taken up at a cost of Rs 71.4 crore in Dondapadu village in this financial year. He said the foundation stone was laid for the construction of first village secretariat in Dondapadu and the works were completed.

Nani informed that Rs 2.06 crore sanctioned for construction of roads, Rs 1.32 crore sanctioned for drinking water pipeline and tap connections, Rs 23 lakh for medical sub centre, Rs 22 lakh sanctioned for Rytu Bharosa centre in the village.

He said the YSRCP government is committed to the development of the state and thanked the CM for releasing the highest amount for Gudivada assembly constituency in the district for the development works. He laid the foundation for construction of the Rytu Bharosa Kendram and Health centre in the village.

YSRCP leaders Dukkipati Sasibhushan, V Sudhakar, Paladagu Ram Prasad and others attended the event at Dondapadu village.