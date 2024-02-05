Gudur MLA Vara Prasad likely to join Jana Sena party

The resignations in YSRCP continues ahead of elections. Gudur MLA Vara Prasad likely to leave YCP and join Jana Sena. To this extent, he met Janasena President Pawan Kalyan. He seems to have asked Pawan to give him an opportunity to contest as Tirupati MP candidate on behalf of Jana Sena.

However, it is learned that Pawan has said that due to the alliance with Telugu Desam, no decision has been taken yet on the matter of seats therefore, he cannot guarantee the seat. Pawan seems to have said that party will discuss and take a decision. Jagan has changed the in-charge of Gudur due to differences with the local YCP leaders.

Vara Prasad's relatives are alleging that if Vara Prasad was present, his opponents had put pressure on the party leadership to cooperate in the elections and prevented him from getting the seat. But when he met Pawan, he thought to ask for Guduru MLA ticket.. there is a strong candidate for Telugu Desam in the form of Sunil Kumar. Due to this, he is leaning towards the Tirupati MP seat, which he won in the past.