GujArat CM Bupendra Rajanikanth Patel assures land for TTD temple

Tirupati: Gujrat Chief Minister Bupendra Rajanikanth Patel assured to allot land to TTD for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Ahemdabad. Patel assured TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, who along with trust board member Kethan Desai, met Gujarat CM in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The TTD chairman felicitated Patel and presented him Srivati prasadams to him.

Subba Reddy said TTD at the behest of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken up construction of temples on all states to give impetus for propagation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma and added that the construction of Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu is progressing.

Reddy explained to the Gujrat CM about TTD Dharmic activities, including construction of temples and added that TTD temple was already inaugurated in Bhubaneswar and Bhumipuja for construction of the temple in Mumbai is to be held soon.