Gunadala Mary Matha festival begins

Vijayawada: The three-day annual Gunadala Mary Matha festival started on Thursday amidst the fervor and devotion. Vijayawada Catholic Bishop Telagatoti Joseph Rajarao and others inaugurated the festival by lighting the lamp and offering prayers at the Bishaop Grassi high school in Gunadala.

Speaking on the occasion, Joseph Rajarao said all arrangements have been made for the visiting devotees. He said brotherhood and equality will prevail with the worshipping of Mary Matha.

Earlier, he performed Samishti Diva Pujabali to mark the inauguration of Gunadala festival.

Monsignor Muvvala Prasad, Vikar general Father M Gabriel, Gunadala shrine Rector Father Yeleti William Jayaraj, Rajita Jubilarian Father P Thomas and others participated in the inauguration of the festival.

The organisers have made elaborate arrangements for the visit and prayers. With the lifting of Covid restrictions, a large number of devotees are expected to attend the festival.

Father P Thomas said the Gunadala shrine is celebrating the 99th festival and planning for the centennial festival in a grand manner next year. He said former bishops, fathers and devotees have strived hard for the development of the Gunadala Mary Matha shrine.