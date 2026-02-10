Gunadala Mary Matha Tirunalla begins

Vijayawada: The 102nd annual Gunadala Mary Matha Tirunalla at the world-famous Gunadala Lourdes Shrine here began in a grand and spiritually charged atmosphere on Monday, with thousands of devotees thronging the hill shrine to seek the blessings of Our Lady of Lourdes. The sacred celebrations were formally inaugurated at 7 am on a specially decorated stage at Bishop Grassi High School Grounds. Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Most Rev Dr Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, along with Monsignor Fr Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Rev Fr Meshapam Gabriel, Shrine Rector Rev Fr Yeleti William Jayaraju Swamy, SSC Director Rev Fr Thota Sunil Raju, Silver Jubilarian Rev Fr Maddala Joseph (USA), and other clergy, jointly lit the ceremonial lamp, marking the commencement of the festival.

As part of the opening ceremonies, the Bishop, along with diocesan priests, led a solemn procession carrying the statue of Our Lady of Lourdes from Bishop Grassi High School Grounds to the sacred altar, where it was installed amid prayers and hymns.

A joint Holy Mass was later concelebrated on the main stage by the Bishop, along with Silver Jubilarians Rev Fr Maddala Joseph and Rev Fr Nelaturi Francis, Vicar General, Rev M Gabriel, Monsignor Fr Muvvala Prasad, Rector, Rev Fr Yeleti William Jayaraju Swamy, and other diocesan clergy. The Jubilarian priests were felicitated with shawls in recognition of their dedicated service to the Church.

Addressing the gathering, Jubilarian Rev Fr Nelaturi Francis (Canada) said that Mary Matha occupies a unique and revered place in the Holy Church as the Mother of Unity.

Expressing concern over increasing divisions and instability across nations and societies, he observed that unity is steadily eroding not only at national level but also within families.

Recalling the tradition of joint families, he lamented their gradual decline in modern times.

He emphasised that Mother Mary stands at the heart of divine unity and called upon devotees to seek the blessings of Gunadala Lourdes Matha to foster harmony, peace, and brotherhood among communities, adding that only God, the Creator, has the power to unite humanity.

Earlier, Bishop Joseph Raja Rao said that priests celebrating their Silver Jubilee symbolise holiness, commitment, and faithful service. He noted that the Church flourishes when the faithful participate in such sanctity, adding that these sacred occasions strengthen the Church’s spiritual foundation. As part of the first-day Tirunalla celebrations, a grand concelebrated Holy Mass was offered in the evening by Kadapa Diocese Bishop Most Rev Dr Saginela Paul Prakash as the principal celebrant, along with Vijayawada Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao and other clergy, at the Bishop Grassi High School Grounds.

Earlier in the afternoon, a colourful procession carrying the statue of Our Lady of Lourdes was taken out through the streets of Gunadala under the leadership of Shrine Rector Rev Fr Yeleti William Jayaraju Swamy.

Cultural performances presented during the procession enthralled the devotees and added vibrancy and festive fervour to the Tirunalla.

Several priests, including Education Desk Director Rev Kolakani Marianna, Social Service Centre Director Rev Thota Sunil Raju, Procurator Rev G Kiran Babu, Rev Merugumala Chinnappa, PK Joseph, Pasala Thomas, John Peter, Nuthalapati Kishore, and others, participated in the celebrations.