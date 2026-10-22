Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Gunfire sparks tension in Nandaluru of Kadapa district

In Short

The dispute involved supporters of TDP Rajampet in-charge Chamarthi Jaganmohan Raju and the faction led by Meda Vijaya Sekhar Reddy.

Gunfire and clashes reported at the nomination filing of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) nominations in Nandaluru
X

Gunfire and clashes reported at the nomination filing of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) nominations in Nandaluru

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Gunfire and clashes reported at the nomination filing of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) nominations in Nandaluru, Kadapa district, amid tensions between two political factions.

The dispute involved supporters of TDP Rajampet in-charge Chamarthi Jaganmohan Raju and the faction led by Meda Vijaya Sekhar Reddy. Jaganmohan Raju and Balasubramanyam, owner of Elite Hospital, had arrived to support local resident Eddula Vijaya Sagar.

During fire, Special Branch constable Manoj sustained minor injuries. Police personnel and members of the opposing factions were also reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Two cars were set fire and several motorcycles were damaged in the violence.

Pavan Bandari
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavan Bandari

[email protected]

I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

Nandaluru ClashesKadapa DistrictAndhra Pradesh PoliticsZPTC NominationsGunfire Incident
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X