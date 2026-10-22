Gunfire sparks tension in Nandaluru of Kadapa district

Gunfire and clashes reported at the nomination filing of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) nominations in Nandaluru, Kadapa district, amid tensions between two political factions.

The dispute involved supporters of TDP Rajampet in-charge Chamarthi Jaganmohan Raju and the faction led by Meda Vijaya Sekhar Reddy. Jaganmohan Raju and Balasubramanyam, owner of Elite Hospital, had arrived to support local resident Eddula Vijaya Sagar.

During fire, Special Branch constable Manoj sustained minor injuries. Police personnel and members of the opposing factions were also reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Two cars were set fire and several motorcycles were damaged in the violence.