Guntur: 11 hurt in alleged stone attack by YSRCP workers

Guntur: Five Jana Sena Party activists and six TDP workers were injured when the YSRCP activists allegedly pelted stones at them at Dammapaldu village under Muppalla mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.

According to information, the YSRCP activists were allegedly trying to influence the voters in the village when the TDP and JSP activists blocked them. It led to a clash between rival groups at Dammalapadu village.

Five JSP activists and six TDP activists were injured in the clash. Police swung into action and brought the situation under control. The injured have been shifted to Sattenapalli GGH for treatment.

Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar consoled the Jana Sena activists who were injured in the attack by YSRCP activists. He condemned the YSRCP activists attack on JSP activists. Meawhile, the JSP and YSRCP activists lodged complaints with police against each other.