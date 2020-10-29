Guntur: 120 child labour freed under Operation Muskan

Guntur: Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy launched 'Operation Muskan' on Wednesday following orders of Director General of Police Gautam Sawang.

He said two special teams have been set up to rescue child labour working in the shops and establishments and industries. While following Covid-19 guidelines, they have to rescue the destitute children, child labour working in the industries, hotels, railway stations and bus stands.



As part of this programme, Ammi Reddy freed 50 child labour working in a spinning mill at Nara Koduru in Guntur district. He said they will book cases against the spinning mill for engaging the child labour. The police officials conducted counselling to the child labour. Similarly, 120 child labour working in the industries in Guntur urban police district limits have been freed. The police officials conducting counselling to the parents of the child labour also.