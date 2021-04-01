Guntur: 2,176 kg ganja seized, 174 persons arrested

Guntur: The Special Enforcement Bureau officials conducted raids in Krishna and Guntur districts from February 25 to March 31 and booked 22 cases in Guntur rural and Guntur urban police districts.

They arrested 44 accused and seized 59.70 kgs ganja from their possession. The SEB officials booked 69 cases and arrested 174 accused in the State. They seized 2,176 kgs ganja,220 ml liquid ganja, 3,065 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine(MDMA)and 39 vehicles from their possession.

Similarly, in Krishna district, the officials booked 10 cases and arrested 12 accused and seized 19 kgs of ganja from their possession.

On March 29, in Vijayawada the officials seized four grams of MDMA and arrested four accused.

Addressing media, Special Enforcement Bureau commissioner Wineet Brijalal explained details of ganja seized during the raids in both districts. In Vijayawada city, 12 cases were booked, 15 accused arrested and 22 kgs of ganja, two grams of MDMA and four vehicles were seizedfrom the accused.In Krishna district, two cases were booked, and four accused were arrested. They seized 0.6 kgs of ganja. Similarly, in Guntur rural district, 10 cases were booked, 20 accused were arrested, and the officials seized 43 kgs of ganja and10 vehicles.

In Guntur urban police district, the officials booked 12 cases, arrested 20 accused and seized 28.5 kgs of ganja and 1.065 grams of MDMA from their possession. Similarly, in other districts, 33 cases were booked,115 accused were arrested, 2.082 kgs of ganjawas seized.

The SEB officials seized 25 vehicles from their possession. The officials explained steps taken by the SEB to create awareness on adverse effects caused by the consumption of drugs. They conducted rallies, awareness campaign and human chains.They said that they have set up hoardings and flexis at important places.

SEB director PH Rama Krishna,Eluru range DIG Mohana Rao, Guntur range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma, Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy,Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni were present.