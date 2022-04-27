Guntur: 6.22L students to appear for SSC exams from today

Guntur: As many as 6, 22,537 candidates, including 3,024,74 girl students, will appear for the SSC Public Examinations-2022 to be conducted from Wednesday, April 27 to May 9 at 3,776 examination centres in 26 districts across the state.

The State government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations that will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The officials made it clear that the candidates should reach the examination centres by 8.30 am and after 9.30 am no candidate will be allowed into the examination centres. The SSC Board has constituted 156 flying squads, 292 sitting squads to supervise the examinations and check any malpractices.

For the first time, a 24-page book-sheet will be given to the students to write answers. The officials are following the Covid-19 protocol with about 16 candidates for every room. Drinking water has been provided at all examination centres and elaborate security arrangements have also been made.

The APSRTC is providing free bus service facility to the candidates. No electronic gadgets, including cell phones or laptops, will be allowed into examination centres.