Guntur: 8 arrested in TDP leader's murder case

Guntur: Guntur rural police on Friday arrested eight persons accused in connection with the murder of TDP leader Thota Chandraiah on Thursday at Gundlapadu village under Veldurthi police station limits of Guntur district.

According to Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni, while the deceased Thota Chandraiah was going on a two-wheeler in Gundlapadu village, seven accused waylaid and attacked him with knives and sticks and stabbed him to death. He died on the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by the son of the deceased, police registered cases against seven accused. Veldurti police rushed to the spot and inquired about the murder. They set up four special teams to arrest the accused.

The SP said that the deceased Thota Chandraiah had an old rivalty with Chinta Sivaramaiah, the prime accused in the murder case. They had disputes over laying cement road in the village. Both belong to the same caste and live in the same village. Thota Chandraiah on January 10 said that he will kill Chinta Sivaramaiah.

As soon as the latter got this information, he along with another six accused and his son murdered Thota Chandraiah.

Police arrested Chinta Sivaramaiah, Yalamanda Kotaiah, Sani Raghuramaiah, Sani Ramakoteswara Rao, Chita Srinivasa Rao, Thota Anjaneyulu, Thota Sivanarayana and Chinta Adinarayana and produced them before media at DPO in Guntur city.

SP Vishal Gunni warned that he would not spare anyone, if they create law and order problem. He said, they will impartially investigate the case and take steps and see that the accused will get severe punishment.

Guntur Rural Additional SP Rishanth Reddy, Gurazala DSP Jaya Ram Prasad were present.