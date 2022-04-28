Guntur: 98.97% SSC students appear on first day

Guntur: As many as 6,15,398 candidates appeared for SSC public examination out of the total 6,21,799 candidates on the first day on Wednesday. First language exam was held on the first day.

Director of Government Examinations D Devananda Reddy said that 98.97 per cent of candidates appeared for Telugu paper at 3,776 exam centres in the State.

Three students were booked for committing malpractice in the examination. District Collectors, RJDs, DEOs and squads checked exam centres to check malpractice. APSRTC provided free travel facility to students appearing for SSC public examinations from their houses to exam centres.

Meanwhile, District Collector M Venugopala Reddy said that SSC public examinations were conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. On Wednesday, he inspected SSC exam centre at ZPHS at Angalakuduru in Guntur district.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that 151 examination centres were set up in the district and teams were set up with revenue and police officials to shift SSC examination answer papers to storage points. 15 routes were set up to distribute examination material and steps were taken to conduct the examinations peacefully, he added.