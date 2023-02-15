Guntur: Abolish CPS, Employees JAC demands

Guntur: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy assured that the government will see all the compensatory appointments will be settled once and salaries and pensions will be paid on the first of every month.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the Joint Action Committee of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners of AP on Tuesday at the Secretariat, he said he will hold a meeting with the treasury department very soon and solve the pensioners problems. The JAC leaders demanded to abolish the CPS.

Earlier, they held a meeting, presided by AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao, met at AP NGOs Home in Vijayawada city.

The meeting demanded the government to pay PF, APGLI, DA dues of Rs 20,000 crore immediately and take steps to pay salaries on the first of every month and abolish CPS. The meeting demanded the government to regularise the services of the employees working on contract basis and pay gratuity arrears to the retired employees and pay 16% HRA to the staff working in the newly formed district headquarters. They held discussions with Jawahar Reddy.