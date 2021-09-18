Guntur admin gears up to count votes of polls held in April

Guntur: The district administration has made necessary arrangements for the counting of ZPTC and MTPC elections votes on September 19, which held on April 8, 2021.

Earlier votes were not counted due to cases in the High Court. Following orders of the High Court, the government has instructed to take up counting of votes now.

Elections were not conducted to Mangalagiri, Tadepalli and Turlluru mandals. Electron notification was issued for conducting polling in 54 of 57 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) in the district.

Election was not conducted in one ZPTC owing to death of TDP candidate. Eight YSRCP ZPTCs were unanimously elected. Elections were conducted to elect 45 ZPTCs in the district.

The district officials have made arrangements to conduct votes counting at 47 counting centres at Guntur, Gurazala, Vinukonda, Pulladikunta, Durgi, Sattenapalli, Tenali, Narasaraopet, Ponnur and Ganapavaram. Counting process will be videotaped and the process starts at 8 am.

YSRCP leadership declared Kollipara ZPTC Kattera Heny Christina as ZPTC chairperson. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das conducted a videoconference with the district collector Vivek Yadav and reviewed the arrangements for conducting counting of votes by following Covid-19 norms.

Similarly, DGP Gautam Sawang conducted a videoconference with the Guntur rural SP and Urban SP and reviewed security arrangements for counting of votes. As many as 598 tables will be set up for counting of votes.

It may be mentioned that YSRCP ZPTC candidates in Karempudi, Gurazla, Macherla, Rentachintala, Nizampatnam and Veldurti mandals elected unanimously.