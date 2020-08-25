Guntur administration fixes Ambulance charges to carry Coronavirus dead bodies

Guntur district authorities have taken a crucial decision by finalizing the prescribed charges for private ambulances and private vehicles carrying coronavirus dead bodies. Deputy Collector of Transport Meera Prasad said that special orders have been issued by District Collector Samuel Anand Kumar in this regard.

In the current catastrophic situation, some have resorted to exploitation, considering the need of the general public as an opportunity. The matter came to the notice of the district authority through the media and orders were issued fixing the prescribed fares for private ambulances and private vehicles.

A fee of Rs 2,600 has been fixed for light vehicles and Rs 1,600 for ordinary vehicles to carry Corona dead bodies. A maximum of 101 kms to 150 kms will cost Rs. 5,600 while for normal dead bodies Rs. 4600 is stipulated. DTC Meera Prasad suggested that the victims should lodge a complaint to the Collectorate Control Room phone numbers 0863-2229336, 2271492.

While coronavirus epidemic is creating havoc in Andhra Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, 8,601 people have been diagnosed with corona, according to the AP Department of Health and another 86 died with ten persons each in Nellore in Prakasam, nine each in East Godavari and Guntur, eight each in Chittoor and Kadapa, seven each in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, six in Anantapur, five in Krishna, four in Vijayanagar, two in Kurnool and one in West Godavari district respectively.