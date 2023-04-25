Guntur: Anti-TDP flexis surface ahead of N Chandrababu Naidu tour

Guntur : The YSRCP leaders set up flexis against the corruption during the TDP rule, at Amaravati in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency on Monday, in the backdrop of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu's Tuesday visit to the constituency.

They criticised Naidu's visit to Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency by terming it a 'shame'. They questioned the siphoning of Rs 50 crore funds released under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) for the development of Amaravati.

The ruling party leaders recalled that former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar had tried to purchase Sadavarthi Satram lands at a low cost. They criticised that the latter did nothing for the development of the constituency but purchased 200 acres of land.

On the other hand, addressing the media former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar criticised that while the TDP had developed Amaravati and the Dhyana Buddha Project, the YSRCP government neglected Amaravati development. He said that it was shameful for the YSRCP leaders to set up flexis against the TDP in the backdrop of Chandrababu Naidu visit. The YSRCP leaders would have to face the wrath of the voters in the coming elections, Sridhar warned.

Meanwhile, police removed the flexis of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Sattenapalli, stating that there was no permission for setting up flexis.